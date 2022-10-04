This weekend will take place the Japan GP, the 18th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season, and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Japan Grand Prix, the 18th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, will take place this weekend, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The fight for second place in the drivers' and constructors' championships remains more interesting than ever (sadly, in first place everything seems to be resolved). On the teams' side, Ferrari scored very good points at the Singapore Grand Prix, allowing them to pull out a 66-point difference over Mercedes.

Among the drivers, the victory of Sergio Perez allowed him to be only 2 points behind Charles Leclerc in the fight for second place (see the standings of drivers and constructors here). In any case, there is someone who must be closely followed is Max Verstappen who could be crowned champion this weekend, which will also have all the action of the Nascar Bank of America Roval 400.

Japan Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Thursday, October 6

11 pm- 2 am (ET) October 7 – FP1

Friday, October 7

2 am- 3 am (ET) – FP2

11 pm – FP3

Saturday, October 8

2 am (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, October 9

1 am (ET) - Race

Japan Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Japan Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV (free trial), and another option is ESPN2. In the UK, you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.

