The United State Grand Prix, 19th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, will take place this weekend, and here you can find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Last race in Japan saw Max Verstappen crowned Formula 1 world champion after a season in which he was largely dominant. The Dutch Red Bull driver, with his victory in the Japan Grand Prix, won the title 4 races before the end of this 2022 season. This weekend, then, fans will have the chance to see Verstappen's first race as the new two-time champion.

However, there is something that is still at stake: the constructors' championship has not yet been defined, although there is a clear favorite to win it. Red Bull have a difference of 165 over the second, Ferrari (see the standings here). That is why the Austrian team could be proclaimed champion this weekend, which will also have all the action of the 2022 Nascar playoffs, with the Dixie Vodka 400.

United States Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Austin, Texas

United States Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

United States Grand Prix: Storylines

With the drivers' championship already defined, and the constructors' championship almost over in favor of Red Bull, it seems that the race may have little appeal. However, many teams are testing innovations in the cars to put together the open-wheel cars for the 2023 season.

Without a doubt, that, added to the fact of seeing two-time champion Max Verstappen race, is a great incentive not to miss this Grand Prix.

How to Watch United States Grand Prix the US and the UK

The 19th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Austin, Texas will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and other options are ESPN3 and ABC. In the UK, you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.

United States Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Max Verstappen is the favorite with 1.73 odds. He is followed by Lewis Hamilton, with 4.00 odds. Charles Leclerc (5.00), George Russell (15.00), Carlos Sainz (17.00) and Sergio Perez (23.00) complete the first 6 places.

*Odds via BetMGM