Formula 1 will have the ninth race of its 2022 season in Quebec, for what will be the Canadian Grand Prix. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

Formula 1 arrives at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Quebec, Canada for what will be the ninth race of this 2022 season, the Canadian Grand Prix, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV.

The Formula 1 Championship is getting more and more interesting. After the victory of Red Bull achieving the first two places added to the withdrawals of both Ferrari drivers, the energy drink team obtained an interesting amount of points. But it is in the drivers' championship where the championship was most interesting, with Verstappen and "Checo" Perez leading followed by Leclerc (click here to see the standings of drivers and constructors).

Clearly Ferrari must improve a lot because the errors in the Italian team continue to be a constant, which has significantly affected the results of its drivers. That is why they will try to recover from the setbacks suffered especially in the last two grand prix in this weekend that will also have all the MotoGP action with the Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland.

F1 Canadian GP 2022: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, June 16

14:00 (ET) - Canadian Grand Prix first practice live

17:00 (ET) - Canadian Grand Prix second practice live

Saturday, June 17

13:00 (ET) - Canadian Grand Prix third practice live

16:00 (ET) - Canadian Grand Prix qualifying live

Sunday, June 18

14:00 (ET) - Canadian Grand Prix live

F1 Canadian GP 2022: TV coverage in the US and Canada

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Canada Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV, and other option are ESPN 3, ESPN Deportes. In Canada, you can watch it in: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo.

How to watch F1 Canadian GP 2022 anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

