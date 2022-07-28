After months of speculation, Sebastian Vettel announced he is retiring from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season. That not only leaves an empty seat in the sport, but also means Aston Martin have a big decision to make. Here, take a look at five candidates to take over for the renowned driver.

All good things eventually come to an end. If not, ask Sebastian Vettel, who will step away from Formula 1 after 15 memorable years. The four-time world champion decided to retire from the sport once his current deal expires at the end of the 2022 season, leaving an empty seat at Aston Martin.

Vettel, who won all four titles while at Red Bull from 2010 to 2013, will certainly leave some big shoes to fill. Though the Silverstone-based team is not yet at the same tier as the tournament's frontrunners, team owner Lawrence Stroll hopes to get it there one day. Therefore, reserve driver Nico Hulkemberg may not be promoted despite doing a decent job for the team in the past and when taking over for Vettel at the beginning of the year.

Instead, Aston Martin will probably look for a driver they believe they can win with at some point. However, Vettel's retirement just months before the 2023 season gives them little wiggle room, with many drivers already under contract next year. Even so, there are some options for Aston Martin out there. Here, check out five possible replacements for Vettel:

Fernando Alonso

Arguably the option that makes most sense, Fernando Alonso is out of contract at Alpine at the end of the season. A world champion and a proven winner, the Spanish legend's profile certainly fits Lawrence Stroll's expectations.

The 40-year-old, however, carries the stigma of being a bad teammate from his McLaren days, something that Lawrence wouldn't like for his son Lance. Alonso, meanwhile, would have to consider whether his best chance of winning his first race since 2013 would be at Aston Martin. As for Alpine, they are expected to promote Oscar Piastri sooner rather than later, so watching Alonso leave would make it easier.

Mick Schumacher

Another obvious choice would be to let Sebastian Vettel pass the torch to his protege, Mick Schumacher. Son of the great Michael, the Ferrari product is also out of contract next year and it remains to be seen whether Haas offers him an extension.

“I think very highly of Mick. I’m not entirely objective because I’m very close to him, but I do think he’s a great driver and is a learner," Vettel said, via The Race. Schumacher seems to have no room in the Scuderia in the foreseeable future, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz locked for the long term. He may not give Aston Martin an immediate chance to win, but they could find in him a potential winner to develop.

Daniel Ricciardo

In the event Aston Martin prefer a more experienced driver with grand prix successes under his belt, they could switch their attention to Daniel Ricciardo. Yes, the Australian is under contract with McLaren through 2023. But is he staying until then?

His underwhelming performances could make Zak Brown to consider parting with him, and striking a deal with another outfit would solve the problem. It's uncertain whether Ricciardo would be open to yet another change, but he would certainly have a bigger role at Aston Martin than in McLaren, where he's overshadowed by Lando Norris.

Nyck de Vries

On the other hand, if Stroll decides to try his luck with a rookie, Mercedes protege Nyck de Vries could be an option. While the Dutchman has drawn high praise on the paddock, the German team has strong connections with Aston Martin.

Not only Stroll and Toto Wolff have a great relationship, but Mercedes provide Aston Martin's engines. On top of that, they seem interested in getting de Vries a seat. Still, it remains to be seen whether he's the chosen one to replace a veteran like Vettel.

Felipe Drugovich

A less likely option would be to recruit new talent from Formula 2, but if they do so, Felipe Drugovich would be the best choice. The Brazilian, who currenly leads the championship standings, has drawn a lot of interest but remains without a F1 team.