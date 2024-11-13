Week 11 promises an intense NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Commanders. Ahead of the matchup, Philly’s HC Nick Sirianni sent a five-word message to Washington’s Jayden Daniels, heating up the duel.

Many analysts believe the Commanders scored big in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although scouts ranked Jayden Daniels as a top prospect, he’s surpassed expectations with an outstanding rookie season.

Daniels has led the Commanders to 2nd place in the NFC East after ten weeks. However, his biggest challenge awaits, as the Philadelphia Eagles will host Washington in Week 11.

Nick Sirianni praises Jayden Daniels with a five-word message

The Commanders entered 2024 as a dark horse, making offseason changes, especially by drafting Jayden Daniels. He was regarded as a top prospect, but he has definitely surpassed all expectations.

The former LSU star shattered records set by Joe Burrow in college. Now, Daniels is on track for the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year after an impressive start with Washington.

In Week 11, Daniels faces his biggest test yet. The Commanders visit Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Eagles, aiming to win on the road and claim the NFC East lead.

Nick Sirianni, Eagles HC, recently discussed the matchup, specifically praising Jayden Daniels with a five-word description of the quarterback’s momentum: “He’s come out on fire.”

Jayden Daniels, quarterback of the Washinton Commanders

“He’s got his team playing really well,” Sirianni said. “Hats off to their coaches. You know, I just have a lot of respect for that coaching staff and the players on that team. He’s playing really good football. It’s very obvious. I think everybody can see that. A really good player who started off on fire, so we’ll have a challenge here this week. Can’t say enough good things about him.”

What is Jayden Daniels’ contract with the Washington Commanders?

Jayden Daniels signed a four-year, $37.75 million rookie contract with the Washington Commanders after being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a top draft pick, his deal includes a fully guaranteed base salary and a fifth-year option.

Following his remarkable 2024 season he has had so far, there is a lot of high expectations regarding his future, which is why the Commanders could extend his deal after his third campaign.

