Jerry Jones has big decision to make about the future of Mike McCarthy as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones might have to start another rebuilding process with the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy won’t lead the franchise to a Super Bowl and, considering a terrible 2024 season, change seems inevitable.

It’s important to remember that Jones already made a big decision by giving massive contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. The problem is the supporting cast.

However, money is going to be a problem as Micah Parsons expects to become the highest paid defensive player in NFL history. So, without an extraordinary head coach, the task is an uphill battle as the salary cap puts a tremendous pressure to have a championship roster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will replace Mike McCarthy with Cowboys?

If Mike McCarthy is fired by the Dallas Cowboys, a lot of NFL experts have pointed at Deion Sanders as the ideal replacement to take over. However, believe it or not, odds hint a totally unexpected name could emerge.

Advertisement

Right now, Mike Vrabel is favorite to get the call from Jerry Jones (+300) followed by Ben Johnson (+500), Bill Belichick (+650), Brian Flores (+800) and Kliff Kingsbury (+950).

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb about sun as excuse for loss against Eagles

Of course, the most revealing thing is that Sanders doesn’t appear in the Top 5. Maybe, as Coach Prime revealed during an interview with Michael Irvin, he is really happy leading Colorado and won’t go to Dallas.