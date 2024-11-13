NCAAF News: Johnny Manziel sends Cam Ward, Miami Hurricanes a strong warning

Johnny Manziel issued a strong warning to QB Cam Ward, Miami Hurricanes on their playstyle after first loss of the season.

The Miami Hurricanes took their first loss of the season during their visit to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets prevailed 28-23 and shined the light on a worrisome trend within Mario Cristobal’s program. Former Heisman trophy winner Johnny Manziel issued a strong warning to Miami QB Cam Ward, and the rest of the team on their style of play.

The Hurricanes played with fire all season long and, against Georgia Tech, they ultimately got burned. The Canes have been walking on a thin plank, getting away with narrow victories week in and week out. Cam Ward and the offense seemed to be at their best when their backs were against the wall. However, against the Yellow Jackets Miami dug itself a hole too big to climb out of.

Heisman candidate Cam Ward completed 25 passes out of 39 attempts for 348 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. He had a fumble, though and the Canes star posted his season-low QB rating of 58.8.

After the game, college football icon Johnny Manziel issued a strong warning to the Hurricanes, and Ward about their risky playstyle in which they allow opponents to jump on to early leads.

Quarterback Cam Ward #1 of the Miami Hurricanes prepares to face Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“It’s just how many times are they gonna get away with this in these close games? That’s just a recipe for disaster,” Manziel stated, via On3. “It could have happened multiple times, and it’s a little bit of a pattern, of what they’ve been as a team. It’s like they come alive whenever they’re down 7 points and have to come back.”

Manziel warns the Hurricanes about this pattern going into the Playoffs

Miami is well within reach of the ACC title game. If they win out, they’re in. However, Manziel admitted he is confident the Canes will make the postseason, but he has his worries on whether they can compete against the top programs in the NCAA.

“You’re gonna run into a team in the College Football Playoff who’s not gonna let up, and you’re not gonna be able to come back from the deficit.”

Cristobal’s message to the team

The loss to Georgia Tech was definitely frustrating for the school in Coral Gables. However, their shot at the ACC title game is still in front of them. Head coach Mario Cristobal has sent a clear message to his team.

“Got to own it. Got to own every bit of it, all of us. In this profession, when you take one on the chin like that, you’ve got to be a grown man, you got to own it. There’s no finger pointing, you just own it. And you don’t talk about it very much, you could just go do something about it.“