NFL News: Chiefs star Travis Kelce sends surprising message to Jerry Jones about AT&T Stadium

Speaking with his brother Jason, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce sent a rare message to Dallas Cowboys owner Travis Kelce about the sun at the Dallas franchise stadium.

Travis Kelce has plenty of experience in the NFL, and he makes it clear in every enjoyable dialogue with his brother, Jason, on New Heights. In a new chapter of this program, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sent a surprising message to Jerry Jones about the sun at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The topic arose after Cowboys players had trouble seeing the ball because of the sun’s glare in the stadium. In a reaction to a clip, Chiefs star Kelce warned that Dallas franchise star CeeDee Lamb had had difficulty seeing a potential touchdown pass because he was staring into the glare of the sun.

“I’m not going to lie, playing in that stadium I’ve had problems with the sun before. That annoying glare coming through that end zone in the afternoon is ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous,” was the surprising message Travis Kelce sent to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the reflection at AT&T Stadium.

Jason Kelce took his brother’s comment and took the opportunity to joke that the obvious solution would be to put blinds on the stadium. The truth is that, no matter how much the brothers analyze the different factors, the Cowboys’ poor season is not the fault of the sun, but of multiple other factors.

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys

What did Jerry Jones say about the sun’s reflection on the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium?

The owner of the Dallas franchise always takes the opportunity to make his position clear on issues affecting his team. “Well, let’s tear down the stadium and build another one. I’m kidding, the world knows where the sun is. It is known almost a year in advance. Somebody asked me about the sun, what about the sun, where’s the moon,” Jones said of the reflection in AT&T Stadium.

Travis Kelce reacted to Jones’ statement

On the live stream, the Kelce brothers reacted to Jones’ statement about the sun reflecting off of Cowboys Stadium. Upon hearing the Dallas franchise owner, Travis asked “what is Jerry talking about?”, laughing conspicuously. The Chiefs star’s happiness is logical, considering Andy Reid’s team is on a perfect 9-0 streak heading into the 2024 NFL season.