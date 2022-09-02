With less than a month for the release of the highly anticipated FIFA 23, many fans are wondering which stadiums will be in the final installment of the franchise. Here, find out the full stadium list.

The wait will be over soon. FIFA 23 will launch worldwide on September 30, 2022, and the soccer community couldn't be more excited about it. With the 2022-23 season already underway, fans are eager to try the new game and play with the updated leagues, teams, and kits.

This will be the final installment of the franchise, as from next year EA Sports will no longer hold the rights to use the FIFA name - though the developer will start producing its own "EA Sports FC."

However, many questions have arisen as a result of the breakup. Besides the licensed competitions, many people wondered which stadiums would be playable in FIFA 23. Here, take a look at everything you need to know.

New stadiums coming to FIFA 23

There will be eight new stadiums in FIFA 23, some of which are returning to the game after various editions, while others will be included for the first time. Along with introducing women's club leagues for the first time, FIFA 23 will also bring the first women's football stadium in the history of the franchise. Nottingham Forest's promotion to the Premier League also secures the presence of The City Ground, but we'll have to wait for an update to have it.

Allianz Stadium (Juventus)

Estadio El Sadar (Osasuna)

Banc of California Stadium (Los Angeles FC)

Europa-Park Stadium (SC Freiburg)

Manchester City Academy Stadium (Man City Women's)

Philips Stadion (PSV)

La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)

The City Ground (Nottingham Forest)*

* To be included in an update.

Stadiums missing in FIFA 23

On the other hand, some stadiums were also removed from FIFA 23. While the Otkrytie Arena, home to Spartak Moscow, was deleted as a result of EA's decision to remove all Russian teams, the Suita City Football Stadium is also leaving the game along with the Japanese J-League. Additionally, the iconic Estadio Azteca is also removed as the Mexican Liga MX struck an exclusivity deal with Konami. Bayern's Allianz Arena and Barcelona's Spotify Camp Nou continue to be missing as they are still under contract with the eFootball publisher.

Removed stadiums

Otkrytie Arena (Japan)

Suita City Football Stadium (Russia)

Estadio Azteca (Mexico)

Full list of FIFA 23 stadiums

Premier League (England)

Anfield

Craven Cottage

Elland Road

Emirates Stadium

Etihad Stadium

Goodison Park

Gtech Community Stadium

King Power Stadium

London Stadium

Molineux Stadium

Old Trafford

Selhurst Park

St. James' Park

St. Mary's Stadium

Stamford Bridge

The Amex Stadium

The City Ground*

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Villa Park

Vitality Stadium

*To be included in an update.

English Football League (England 2, 3, and 4)

Bramall Lane

Cardiff City Stadium

Carrow Road

Fratton Park

Kirklees Stadium

Loftus Road

MKM Stadium

Riverside Stadium

Stadium of Light

Stoke City FC Stadium

Swansea.com Stadium

The Hawthorns

Turf Moor

Vicarage Road

Bundesliga (Germany)

BayArena

BORUSSIA-PARK

Deutsche Bank Park

Europa-Park Stadion

Mercedes-Benz Arena

MEWA ARENA

Olympiastadion

PreZero Arena

Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion

Signal Iduna Park

Stadion An der Alten Försterei

VELTINS-Arena

Volkswagen Arena

wohninvest Weserstadion

WWK Arena

Bundesliga 2 (Germany 2)

Düsseldorf-Arena

Heinz von Heiden-Arena

Home Deluxe Arena

Max-Morlock-Stadion

SchücoArena

Volksparkstadion

LaLiga Santander (Spain)

Cívitas METROPOLITANO

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos

Estadio Benito Villamarín

Estadio de la Cerámica

Estadio de Montilivi

Estadio de Vallecas

Estadio El Sadar

Estadio José Zorrilla

Estadio Mestalla

Estadio San Mamés

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Nuevo Mirandilla

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

RCDE Stadium

Reale Arena

Visit Mallorca Estadi

LaLiga Smartbank (Spain 2)

El Alcoraz

Estadio Ciutat de València

Estadio de Gran Canaria

Estadio de Mendizorroza

Estadio La Rosaleda

Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes

Municipal de Butarque

Municipal de Ipurua

Barclays Women’s Super League (England Women's)

Academy Stadium

Ligue 1 Uber Eats (France)

Groupama Stadium

Orange Vélodrome

Parc des Princes

Sere A TIM (Italy)

Allianz Stadium

San Siro

Liga Portugal (Portugal)

Estádio do Dragão

Estádio do SL Benfica

Super Lig (Turkey)

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı

Rest of World

Donbass Arena

Eredivisie

Johan Cruijff ArenA

Philips Stadion

MLS (US/Canada)

Banc of California Stadium

BC Place

Dignity Health Sports Park

Lumen Field

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Providence Park

Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)

MBS Pro League (Saudi Arabia)

King Abdullah Sports City

King Fahd Stadium

International

Wembley Stadium

Liga Profesional de Fútbol (Argentina)

Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini

Estadio Presidente Perón

La Bombonera

Generic Stadiums

Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha Park

Arena del Centenario

Arena D'Oro

Court Lane

Crown Lane

Eastpoint Arena

El Grandioso

El Libertador

Estadio de las Artes

Estadio El Medio

Estadio Presidente G.Lopes

Euro Park

FIFAe Stadium

Forest Park Stadium

FUT Stadium (only in FUT)

Ivy Lane

Longville Stadium

Molton Road

O Dromo

Oktigann Park

Sanderson Park

Stade Municipal

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europa

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town Park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion

Volta Football