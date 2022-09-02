The wait will be over soon. FIFA 23 will launch worldwide on September 30, 2022, and the soccer community couldn't be more excited about it. With the 2022-23 season already underway, fans are eager to try the new game and play with the updated leagues, teams, and kits.
This will be the final installment of the franchise, as from next year EA Sports will no longer hold the rights to use the FIFA name - though the developer will start producing its own "EA Sports FC."
However, many questions have arisen as a result of the breakup. Besides the licensed competitions, many people wondered which stadiums would be playable in FIFA 23. Here, take a look at everything you need to know.
New stadiums coming to FIFA 23
There will be eight new stadiums in FIFA 23, some of which are returning to the game after various editions, while others will be included for the first time. Along with introducing women's club leagues for the first time, FIFA 23 will also bring the first women's football stadium in the history of the franchise. Nottingham Forest's promotion to the Premier League also secures the presence of The City Ground, but we'll have to wait for an update to have it.
- Allianz Stadium (Juventus)
- Estadio El Sadar (Osasuna)
- Banc of California Stadium (Los Angeles FC)
- Europa-Park Stadium (SC Freiburg)
- Manchester City Academy Stadium (Man City Women's)
- Philips Stadion (PSV)
- La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)
- The City Ground (Nottingham Forest)*
* To be included in an update.
Stadiums missing in FIFA 23
On the other hand, some stadiums were also removed from FIFA 23. While the Otkrytie Arena, home to Spartak Moscow, was deleted as a result of EA's decision to remove all Russian teams, the Suita City Football Stadium is also leaving the game along with the Japanese J-League. Additionally, the iconic Estadio Azteca is also removed as the Mexican Liga MX struck an exclusivity deal with Konami. Bayern's Allianz Arena and Barcelona's Spotify Camp Nou continue to be missing as they are still under contract with the eFootball publisher.
Removed stadiums
- Otkrytie Arena (Japan)
- Suita City Football Stadium (Russia)
- Estadio Azteca (Mexico)
Full list of FIFA 23 stadiums
Premier League (England)
- Anfield
- Craven Cottage
- Elland Road
- Emirates Stadium
- Etihad Stadium
- Goodison Park
- Gtech Community Stadium
- King Power Stadium
- London Stadium
- Molineux Stadium
- Old Trafford
- Selhurst Park
- St. James' Park
- St. Mary's Stadium
- Stamford Bridge
- The Amex Stadium
- The City Ground*
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Villa Park
- Vitality Stadium
*To be included in an update.
English Football League (England 2, 3, and 4)
- Bramall Lane
- Cardiff City Stadium
- Carrow Road
- Fratton Park
- Kirklees Stadium
- Loftus Road
- MKM Stadium
- Riverside Stadium
- Stadium of Light
- Stoke City FC Stadium
- Swansea.com Stadium
- The Hawthorns
- Turf Moor
- Vicarage Road
Bundesliga (Germany)
- BayArena
- BORUSSIA-PARK
- Deutsche Bank Park
- Europa-Park Stadion
- Mercedes-Benz Arena
- MEWA ARENA
- Olympiastadion
- PreZero Arena
- Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
- RheinEnergieStadion
- Signal Iduna Park
- Stadion An der Alten Försterei
- VELTINS-Arena
- Volkswagen Arena
- wohninvest Weserstadion
- WWK Arena
Bundesliga 2 (Germany 2)
- Düsseldorf-Arena
- Heinz von Heiden-Arena
- Home Deluxe Arena
- Max-Morlock-Stadion
- SchücoArena
- Volksparkstadion
LaLiga Santander (Spain)
- Cívitas METROPOLITANO
- Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
- Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
- Estadio Benito Villamarín
- Estadio de la Cerámica
- Estadio de Montilivi
- Estadio de Vallecas
- Estadio El Sadar
- Estadio José Zorrilla
- Estadio Mestalla
- Estadio San Mamés
- Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
- Nuevo Mirandilla
- Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
- RCDE Stadium
- Reale Arena
- Visit Mallorca Estadi
LaLiga Smartbank (Spain 2)
- El Alcoraz
- Estadio Ciutat de València
- Estadio de Gran Canaria
- Estadio de Mendizorroza
- Estadio La Rosaleda
- Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes
- Municipal de Butarque
- Municipal de Ipurua
Barclays Women’s Super League (England Women's)
- Academy Stadium
Ligue 1 Uber Eats (France)
- Groupama Stadium
- Orange Vélodrome
- Parc des Princes
Sere A TIM (Italy)
- Allianz Stadium
- San Siro
Liga Portugal (Portugal)
- Estádio do Dragão
- Estádio do SL Benfica
Super Lig (Turkey)
- Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı
Rest of World
- Donbass Arena
Eredivisie
- Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Philips Stadion
MLS (US/Canada)
- Banc of California Stadium
- BC Place
- Dignity Health Sports Park
- Lumen Field
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Providence Park
- Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)
MBS Pro League (Saudi Arabia)
- King Abdullah Sports City
- King Fahd Stadium
International
- Wembley Stadium
Liga Profesional de Fútbol (Argentina)
- Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini
- Estadio Presidente Perón
- La Bombonera
Generic Stadiums
- Al Jayeed Stadium
- Aloha Park
- Arena del Centenario
- Arena D'Oro
- Court Lane
- Crown Lane
- Eastpoint Arena
- El Grandioso
- El Libertador
- Estadio de las Artes
- Estadio El Medio
- Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
- Euro Park
- FIFAe Stadium
- Forest Park Stadium
- FUT Stadium (only in FUT)
- Ivy Lane
- Longville Stadium
- Molton Road
- O Dromo
- Oktigann Park
- Sanderson Park
- Stade Municipal
- Stadio Classico
- Stadion 23. Maj
- Stadion Europa
- Stadion Hanguk
- Stadion Neder
- Stadion Olympik
- Town Park
- Union Park Stadium
- Waldstadion
Volta Football
- Amsterdam Underpass
- Art Festival
- Barcelona Plaza
- Beach Party
- Berlin
- Block Party
- Buenos Aires
- Cape Town
- Dubai
- Favela
- Football Royalty
- Ice Ruins
- Lagos
- London
- Mars Base
- Mexico City
- Miami
- Milan
- New York
- Paris
- Paris Streets
- Parking Lot
- Rome
- São Paulo
- Sydney
- Tokyo
- Venice Beach
- Volta City
- Warehouse