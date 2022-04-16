The 2022 Nascar Cup Series will have one the most exigent races in Bristol this Sunday, April 17. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The ninth of this 2022 Nascar Series Cup will be this Sunday, April 17 in Bristol, where the Food City Dirt Race, one of the most exigent Nascar races, will take place at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

One of the toughest races on the circuit will take place in Bristol. Here the racers will have to become almost enduro rally racers to win on the difficult dirt track of Bristol Motor Speedway. In qualifying, Cole Custer was the best and will be the owner of the Pole on Sunday, just above Bell who will start second.

The top 10 is completed by Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson, Justin Haley, Ty Dillon, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliot and Joey Logano (who finished second in the previous race at Martinsville). Last week's winner of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 and the first driver to win two races this season, William Byron, finished a little further back. In this challenge he will start in 19th position.

Food City Dirt Race Nascar: Race Information

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee

Live Stream: FuboTV

Food City Dirt Race Nascar: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Food City Dirt Race Nascar: Storylines

The main favorite to win the championship, Kyle Larson, will start in position 5 so he should not be ruled out as a possible winner of this tough event on the Bristol dirt track. Another who will have to be closely followed is the leader of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series, Chase Elliot, who will start in ninth position in this race.

How to Watch Food City Dirt Race Nascar in the U.S.

The eighth Race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Bristol at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FOX.

Food City Dirt Race Nascar: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven’t given a favorite for this race, but they will surely reveal him in the next hours. Normally, the higher placed runners are the favorites. It is for this reason that among the main favorites is surely Kyle Larson, who starts as the fifth best placed, and is also the main favorite to win the championship.

