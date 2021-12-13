Formula 1 revealed the official racing calendar for 2022, some unexpected surprises such as the absence of Portugal and the new addition of Miami to the calendar. Some fans criticized the strange form that the new calendar will take with trips between the continents that seem to make no sense at all. Check here the full calendar for the Formula 1 2022.

Formula 1 starts in 2022 with the first race on March 18-20 in Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit, the second race of the season will be in Saudi Arabia between March 25-27 in Jeddah. After those first two races of the new season the teams travel to Melbourne for the third race in 2022 between 08-10 April.

The first race in Europe will probably be in the Emilia Romagna at the Imola circuit on 06-08 May and twelve days later they start the practice and qualifying sessions in Miami, on a special circuit in Miami Gardens. That race in Florida is one of the most anticipated for the upcoming season, especially after so many delays.

The teams will return to Europe after the first race in Miami, the sixth race of the 2022 Formula One Calendar will be in Spain (Barcelona) from May 20 to 22. The criticism did not stop on the new calendar since it was expected that Formula 1 would pollute less with the international travels of teams and cars.

2022 Formula One World Championship calendar: The Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens

This will be one of the most special circuits of the season, it was expected that this race debut in 2019 or 2020 but due to issues related to other construction works in the area and the Covid-19, things had to be delayed.

The circuit will be built temporarily around Hard Rock Stadium, the home field of the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League. It will be one of the most incredible events of the year in the city, but after the race is over the track will be removed and everything will return to normal.

The Miami racetrack has a length of 3,362 miles with 19 turns in total and the average speed that formula one cars can reach will be 138 mph. The circuit was expected to use parts of the city streets, but after several meetings it was agreed that the Miami International Autodrome would only use the facilities around Hard Rock Stadium.

2022 Formula One World Championship calendar: List of the 23 races including dates

The rumors were true, four Grands Prix returned to the season, Australia, Canada, Japan and Singapore return to the 2022 Formula One Calendar. But for fans in China the news is bad, since in 2022 there will be no race in that country, therefore China was replaced by the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Official Formula 1 2022 Calendar for the Upcoming Season, Released on 15th July of 2021. 01 Bahrain (Sakhir) 18-20 MAR 13 Hungary (Budapest) 29-31 JUL 02 Saudi Arabia (Jeddah) 25-27 MAR 14 Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps) 26-28 AUG 03 Australia (Melbourne) 08-10 APR 15 Netherlands (Zandvoort) 02-04 SEP 04 Emilia Romagna (Imola) 22-24 APR 16 Italy (Monza) 09-11 SEP 05 Miami (Miami Gardens) 06-08 MAY 17 Russia (Sochi) 23-25 SEP 06 Spain (Barcelona) 20-22 MAY 18 Singapore (Singapore) 30 SEP 2 OCT 07 Monaco (Monaco) 27-29 MAY 19 Japan (Suzuka) 07-08 OCT 08 Azerbaijan (Baku) 17-19 JUN 20 USA (Austin) 21-23 OCT 09 Canada (Montreal) 10-12 JUN 21 Mexico (Mexico City) 28-30 OCT 10 United Kingdom (Silverstone) 01-03 JUL 22 Brazil (Sao Paulo) 11-13 NOV 11 Austria (Spielberg) 08-10 JUL 23 Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi) 18-20 NOV 12 France (Le Castellet) 22-24 JUL

2022 Formula One World Championship: List of drivers and constructors

Few changes with the drivers and teams, only that Honda will no longer be the supplier of power units for the new season in 2022. The only new team that could join for the new season will be Panthera Team Asia but it is not yet confirmed that they will be join the Formula One Championsip.