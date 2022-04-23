This Sunday, April 17 at the Talladega Superspeedway will take place the GEICO 500. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The 2022 Nascar Series Cup will have its 10th race of the season this Sunday, April 24, the GEICO 500, which will take place at the Talladega Superspeedway, in Alabama. Check out everything you need to know about this Nascar race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

In qualifying which took place on Saturday 23rd April, Christopher Bell (who finished 7th last week at Bristol) will own Pole, so he will have a very good chance of getting closer to the top spots. Currently, the Toyota driver is in 15th position with 220 points, 104 points behind current leader Chase Elliott, who has 324.

It was a very good qualifying for Toyota, as another of his drivers, Truex Jr., will start in second place. Hemric, Suarez and Larson (Chevrolet) will follow. Busch and Hamlin (Toyota), Byron (Chevrolet), Wallace (Toyota) and Reddik (Chevrolet) round out the top 10 spots. Just in position 13 we find a Ford driver, Joey Logano.

GEICO 500 Nascar: Race Information

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama

Live Stream: FuboTV

GEICO 500 Nascar: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

GEICO 500 Nascar: Storylines

Championship leader Chase Elliott will start in 28th position in this case, making it a perfect opportunity for the other drivers to deduct points from him. Also Ryan Blanney (2nd in the championship), who will start in 22nd place, despite which the oddsmakers give him as the main favorite.

Bell will have a very good opportunity to get into at least the top 10 of this Nascar Cup Series with this Pole, remembering that in the Food City Dirt Race he finished in 7th position. Who also has a very good chance is Truex Jr. who is today in 7th position, 71 points behind leader Elliot. A good result in this GEICO 500 would allow him to be among the top 5 places.

How to Watch GEICO 500 Nascar in the U.S.

The eighth Race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FOX.

GEICO 500 Nascar: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: surprisingly, none of the drivers in the top 10 places are favourites. Who was chosen was Ryan Blaney with 11.00, while Joey Logano with 12.00 is in second place. They are followed by Hamlin and Bubba Wallace with 13.00, Chase Elliot and Cindric with 15.00.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all Nascar Cup Series races (as well as the odds of the rest of the drivers for this race) through BetMGM.

BetMGM Ryan Blaney 11.00 Joey Logano 12.00 Hamlin 13.00 Bubba Wallace 13.00 Chase Elliot 15.00 Cindric 15.00

*Odds via BetMGM