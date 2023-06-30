The 2023 US Senior Open is the 43rd edition of one of the most important golf tournaments among the Senior Major Golf Championships, the event is packed with the best golfers over 50 and offers the biggest purse within the tour.

The defending champion is Pádraig Harrington, he won the 2022 edition with 274 score, -10 to par and a margin of victory of 1 stroke, this time the tournament took place in the old cours of Saucon Valley in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

In 2020 the US Senior Open was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic but before that cancellation five US-born golfers had won the tournament from 2015 until Jim Furyk in 2021 being another of the longest streak for local golfers.

Where is the 2023 US Senior Open course located?

This time the tournament is taking place in a venue known as SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, marking the first time the US Senior Open has been played on that course. The organizers rarely repeat a course, besides they already planned most of the courses until 2042.

On the other hand, the 2023 US Senior Women’s Open will be hosted at the Waverley Country Club in Portland, Oregon from August 24 to August 27, for the women the purse will be much smaller at $1m and only $180k for the winner. .

The men have the bigger purse at $4m with a $720k share for the winner, this edition is the sixth in a row where the purse has not increased in value and has held at $4m since 2017.