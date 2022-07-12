The Honda Indy Toronto will be the tenth race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The IndyCar Series leaves American lands and arrives in Toronto for what will be the 10th race of the 2022 season, the Honda Indy Toronto, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV and Peacock.

The Honda Indy 200 in Mid-Ohio was perhaps one of the most exciting races of the year. During the qualification only 1 of the drivers (Pato O'Ward) who are in the first places could be among the first 10 places on the grid. Alex Palou, Will Power, Marcus Ericsson and Josef Newgarden all managed to get into the top 10 for good points (see championship standings here).

Race winner Scott McLaughlin made the most of Mid-Ohio and is now in seventh place, while Pato O'Ward lost his chance to close in on the leaders after taking pole position and suffering a mechanical problem. The fight for the championship will continue this weekend with a lot of motorsport action, since in addition to IndyCar it will have the Ambetter 301 of Nascar and the 2 New York E-Prix of Formula E.

Honda Indy Toronto 2022: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, July 16

2:30-3:45 PM (ET) - First practice

Saturday, July 17

10:00-11:00 AM (ET) - Second practice

2:00-3:15 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, July 18

3:00 PM (ET) - Honda Indy Toronto

Honda Indy Toronto 2022: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, you can follow all the action of the Honda Indy Toronto 2022 in the United States through FuboTV and Peacock. Other options are NBC, Sirius XM.

