How much money will the winner of this 2022 edition of the Nascar All-Star Race take away? Here you will know how much money the winner of this difficult event will win.

Today, May 22, the Nascar All-Star Race will take place at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, a race that every motorsport lover, and especially Nascar, cannot miss. All the action from this race as well as the rest of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season can be seen on FuboTV (free trial).

In order to be part of this prestigious race, a driver must meet any of the following conditions: have won races from last season through this year's AdventHealth 400, being a previous All-Star race winner, being a Nascar Cup Champions who attempted to qualify for all races in 2022. Also, the winner of each stage of the All-Star Open, and the winner of the All-Star fan vote.

Winning this race is undoubtedly a great pride considering how difficult it is to win it. A sign of prestige for the lucky one who is able to finish in first place, but it also represents a juicy prize money. Here we will tell you how much money the winner of this Nascar All-Star Race 2022 will receive.

How much money does the winner receive?

Last year the winner of the Nascar All-Star Race was Kyle Larson, who won 1 million dollars. The prize this year will be the same: the winner, in addition to the prestige and pride, will receive 1 million dollars.

