How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are ready for another epic battle in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals. The match will be played today at 3 PM (ET) at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

Despite the fact that Alcarazcan no longer finish the year as the world’s No.1 in the ranking, he could deliver another big loss to Novak Djokovic. It’s worth remembering that, just a few months ago, the young Spanish star achieved the most significant victory of his career by defeating the Serbian in Wimbledon’s final.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has been extraordinary in 2023 winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open. Now, the legend has extended the record for most Grand Slams won in tennis to 24, leaving Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer far behind.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic be played?

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will play today, November 18, at 3 PM (ET). The winner of the match will face Jannik Sinner in the final after the Italian sensation defeated Daniil Medvedev earlier.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the US

A new chapter in the rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be available in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Another option to watch the game in the US is Tennis Channel.