In 2023, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL after a legendary career. “I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me.”

After his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. When Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

This Sunday, Novak Djokovic was trying to achieve the same at Roland Garros. He had the opportunity to become the best player in tennis history by conquering the record of most Grand Slams won. Tom Brady made an incredible gesture to support him.

Tom Brady’s incredible gesture of support for Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros

Tom Brady was a special guest in Novak Djokovic’s box during the 2023 Roland Garros final in Paris. Though many stars like Kylian Mbappe or Zlatan Ibrahimovic were there, the former quarterback was the only one who sat with his family and team. He was constantly seen talking to Nole’s wife, Jelena.

During the entire match against Casper Ruud, Brady cheered for Djokovic in one of the most important moment of his career. A victory by the Serbian star meant 23 Grand Slams won surpassing Rafael Nadal as the greatest of all time.

Furthermore, in the overall list, Djokovic would also tie Serena Williams in Grand Slam trophies. If Tom Brady is the GOAT of NFL, today was Novak’s chance to achieve that title in tennis. That’s why his friend had to be there.