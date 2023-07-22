Serena Williams is one of the greatest players in tennis history after winning 23 Grand Slams. She also held the No.1 spot in the World Ranking for 319 weeks. A true legend of the sport.

Meanwhile, just a few months ago, Lionel Messi conquered the World Cup at Qatar to establish himself in the best of all-time soccer conversation with Pele and Diego Armando Maradona.

Now, Messi has started a new adventure at Inter Miami. His debut day was amazing with a spectacular goal to beat Cruz Azul at the Leagues Cup. Serena Williams’ reaction to that moment immediately went viral.

Serena Williams’ reaction to Lionel Messi’s goal

LeBron James, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Becky G and Serena Williams were some of the celebrities who were spotted at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami to watch Lionel Messi.

In minute 94′, when the star from Argentina scored a brilliant goal from a free kick to give Inter Miami a victory over Cruz Azul, the reactions were priceless. Williams was seen screaming in absolute awe and became a hit on social media.

By the way, in another curious moment during the sequence, Kim Kardashian is seen nearby Serena Williams. However, the model couldn’t see the goal as she was distracted.