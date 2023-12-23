How to watch Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Hawaii Bowl

The Hawaii Bowl returns for its 20th edition after back-to-back cancellations in 2020 and 2021. Both Coastal Carolina and San Jose State enjoyed strong regular seasons and look to end their years with a bang at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu.

Despite ending the regular season with two consecutive losses to Army (21-28) and James Madison (14-56), the Chanticleers secured a respectable third-place finish in the Sun Belt East Division with a 5-3 conference record and 7-5 overall. They’ll be looking to shake off those recent defeats and reclaim their winning form on the Hawaiian stage.

The Spartans closed the regular season with an impressive six-game winning streak, culminating in a nail-biting 37-31 victory over UNLV. While their push for the Mountain West championship game fell short, securing third place with a 6-2 conference record and 7-5 overall performance is a testament to their resilience and late-season surge.

When will Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State be played?

Coastal Carolina and San Jose State play for the 2023 Hawaii Bowl on Saturday, December 23 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. In 2022, the Hawaii Bowl saw Middle Tennessee edge out San Diego State with a close 25-23 score. However, the year also marked the lowest attendance in the bowl’s history, with only 6,605 fans witnessing the game. Both Coastal Carolina and San Jose State hope to contribute to a more vibrant and exciting atmosphere in 2023.

Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State in the US

This game for the 2023 Hawaii Bowl, Coastal Carolina and San Jose State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu on Saturday, December 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.