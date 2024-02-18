How to watch Daytona 500 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The start of the 2024 Nascar season will take place today, February 18, with the classic Daytona 500 race. Ensure you have all the vital information for this race, including its date, time, and options for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

[Watch Daytona 500 online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

A new Nascar season commences, fueling anticipation among enthusiasts for a year filled with thrilling moments. Traditionally, the kickoff to the premier motorsport competition in the United States is marked by one of the most prestigious races in the motorsport realm.

This year’s Daytona 500 is shaping up to be exhilarating. Joey Logano, the Nascar Cup Series champion in 2022, will commence from the pole position. The previous year’s champion, Blaney, encountered challenges during the qualifiers and will begin in 32nd position, while Stenhouse Jr., the Daytona victor in 2023, will start in 35th. Nonetheless, as every Nascar fan understands, the outcome of a race is unpredictable.

When will Daytona 500 be played?

The Daytona 500 race, the first of the 2024 Nascar Cup Series season, will take place this Sunday, February 18 at 2:30 PM (ET).

Daytona 500: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Where to watch Daytona 500

The first race of the 2024 Nascar Cup Series season, the Daytona 500, can be seen in the United States through Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX.