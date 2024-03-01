How to watch Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

This weekend marks the beginning of the 2024 Formula 1 season with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Make sure you’re equipped with all the essential details for this race, such as its date, time, and the available options to watch or stream it online in the United States.

The upcoming Formula 1 season is anticipated to be exceptionally captivating, featuring significant updates and promising to be more competitive than the 2022 and 2023 seasons, which were dominated by Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

There is optimism due to the considerable advancements made by several teams last year, particularly McLaren and Aston Martin, which showed the most improvement in 2023. Furthermore, the 2024 season represents a milestone as it will be the last year Lewis Hamilton races for Mercedes before his move to Ferrari in 2025. There are undoubtedly numerous reasons to follow this season closely.

When will Bahrain Grand Prix be played?

The Bahrain Grand Prix race, the first of the 2024 Formula 1 season, will take place this Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Bahrain Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Where to watch Bahrain Grand Prix

The first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, can be seen in the United States through Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, ESPN, F1TV.