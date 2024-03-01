How to watch WEC’s Qatar 1812 km for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 2, 2024

The new 2024 season of the FIA World Endurance Championship will begin this Saturday with the Qatar 1812 km. Ensure you have all the vital information for this race, including its date, time, and options for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

A new season of the FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off with the Qatar 1812 km, marking the first of eight challenges in the 2024 season, which introduces several changes from the previous year, including the removal of the LMP2 class.

A total of 37 cars are registered to compete at the Losail International Circuit, with notable attention on the hypercar category and the rivalry between the reigning champions, Toyota, and Ferrari. The event will feature many prominent drivers, but the participation of Valentino Rossi, the multiple MotoGP champion, is especially significant.

When will Qatar 1812 km be played?

The Qatar 1812 km race, the first of the 2024 WEC season, will take place this Saturday, March 2 at 3:00 AM (ET).

Qatar 1812 km: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 AM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

Where to watch Qatar 1812 km

The first race of the 2024 WEC season, the Qatar 1812 km, can be seen in the United States through MotorTrend TV and MotorTrend app.