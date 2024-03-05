How to watch Milos Raonic vs Rafael Nadal for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 6, 2024

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is set to open his campaign in the season’s first Masters 1000 event against the formidable Canadian, Milos Raonic. Make sure to collect all essential details for this match, such as the date, start time, and ways to watch or stream it online within the United States.

[Watch Milos Raonic vs Rafael Nadal online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Amidst growing speculation about his potential retirement, witnessing tennis legend Rafael Nadal back in action offers a unique opportunity. The Spanish star is set to embark on a new journey at the Indian Wells Masters 1000, marking his entrance into the tournament.

However, his path is expected to be challenging from the outset, as he faces off against the formidable Canadian, Milos Raonic, who is determined not to make things easy for “Rafa”. While historical head-to-head records favor the Mallorcan 8-2, every match writes its own narrative.

When will the Milos Raonic vs Rafael Nadal match be played?

The first round match of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Milos Raonic and Rafael Nadal will take place this Wednesday, March 6 at 2:00 PM (ET)** (estimated time).

Milos Raonic vs Rafael Nadal: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM**

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

** The time is estimated

Where to watch Milos Raonic vs Rafael Nadal

You can watch this match corresponding to the first round of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Milos Raonic and Rafael Nadal through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.