How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz on January 21, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Miomir Kecmanovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in what will be the 2024 Australian Open fourth round. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

In complete accordance with logic, Carlos Alcaraz encountered no significant issues in defeating his third-round opponent, the Chinese player Shang Juncheng, who retired in the third set after losing the first two by a double score of 6-1.

Now, the Spaniard is set to face a much more formidable opponent in Kecmanovic, a player who recently navigated a challenging third-round match, reversing two match points against him. The Serbian will now aim to surprise the world’s number 2 in the ranking.

When will Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz be played?

The match for the 2024 Australian Open fourth round between Miomir Kecmanovic and Carlos Alcaraz take place this this Sunday, January 21 at TBD.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

This match for the 2024 Australian Open fourth round between Miomir Kecmanovic and Carlos Alcaraz be watched in the United States for free on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN+.