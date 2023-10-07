How to watch Oklahoma vs Texas for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Oklahoma and Texas meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Both teams want to protect their streaks. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Oklahoma vs Texas online free in the US on Fubo]

The Sooners are having a perfect season so far, they have five wins, the most recent being against Iowa State at home by 50-20.

The Longhorns are also enjoying the same status of a winning streak, but they have a better AP Poll Rank as the No. 3 in the nation.

When will Oklahoma vs Texas be played?

Oklahoma and Texas play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, October 7 at Cotton Bowl in Dallas. This will be a big game between two Big 12 teams fighting for the first spot of the conference.

Oklahoma vs Texas: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Oklahoma vs Texas in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Oklahoma and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday, October 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.