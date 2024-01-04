How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal and Jordan Thompson will face in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Brisbane International on Friday, January 2 at 5 AM (ET) under the lights of Pat Rafter Arena in Australia.

[Watch Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson online FREE in the US on Fubo]

Rafael Nadal has started his amazing comeback from injury with two solid wins in the tournament against Dominic Thiem (7-5, 6-1) and Jason Kubler (6-2, 6-1). It’s important to remember the Spanish legend couldn’t play for almost a year and, if he maintains this level, he could be a threat for Novak Djokovic at the upcoming Australian Open.

On the other side, Jordan Thompson got a huge break at Brisbane when Ugo Humbert retired before their match in the Round of 16. Though he won convincingly against Aleksandar Vukic in the first round, he will be a big underdog with Nadal.

When will Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson be played?

Rafael Nadal and Jordan Thompson will play on Friday, January 5, at 5 AM (ET). The Spanish legend could reach the semifinals in the first tournament of his long awaited farewell season.

Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 AM

CT: 4 AM

MT: 3 AM

PT: 2 AM

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson in the US

The spectacular matchup between Rafael Nadal and Jordan Thompson will be available in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Another option to watch the game in the US is Tennis Channel.