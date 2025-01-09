NHL News: Connor Bedard teammate drops very strong admission to Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen

The Chicago Blackhawks have taken down the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 3-1 and are hoping to build on it, in order to escape the bottom of the NHL standings. However, not everybody is content with the latest results in Chicago as one of Connor Bedard’s teammates voiced a strong confession to interim coach Anders Sorensen.

The 2024-25 NHL season hasn’t gone anywhere near how the Blackhawks envisioned. While they were aware of their struggles and didn’t expect a winning campaign, it’s safe to say their performance has been even worse than anticipated.

After Anders Sorensen was named interim coach for the remainder of the season, some bright spots have emerged for the Hawks. While it hasn’t been enough for fans or the team to fully buy in, it was progress nonetheless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sorensen was appointed on Dec. 7, since the Blackhawks hold a 6-9-0 record, and superstar Connor Bedard has shown his best colors, after many suspected he was going trhough a sophomore slump to start the season. Bedard is currently riding an eight-game point streak, and tallies 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists) since Sorensen is behind the bench. Business is boomin’ for the 19-year-old. However, Bedard’s teammate Philipp Kurashev cannot attest to that.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives to the red carpet prior to the Chicago Blackhawks home opener against the San Jose Sharks at the United Center on October 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

Kurashev had a brekaout season during the 23-24 campaign, scoring 54 points in 75 games. An year later, he looks unrecognizable and mostly serves as a healthy scratch, after registering only 5 points in 30 games. Kurashev is disappointed, with his performance, but also at Sorensen for leaving him out of the lineup.

Advertisement

see also NHL Rumors: Connor Bedard's Blackhawks seek decorated coach to replace Anders Sorensen next season

“I know what I can do,” Kurashev stated, via The Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s not about my confidence. It’s more just a little frustrating. It’s hard not to be playing and just practicing and missing time away from the team, as well. It’s not fun.”

Advertisement

No Bedard, no Party

Kurashev thrived during the past season as he played in the same line with Bedard, while also being in the power play’s first unit. But after some additions to the roster, Kurashev was moved around and was never able to find his footing in any specific line. He was put alongside Bedard, but had no results to show for it, and since Kurashev has been mostly sidelined. He has served as a healthy scratch in 8 of the Hawks’ last 10 games.

His decreasing production is also a sign of a common trend within the Blackhawks, whose goal-scoring was reduced. Despite Sorensen’s familiarity with Kurashev from their time at the AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, and his offensive-minded strategy, the goals haven’t been coming for Kurashev and his output has been very underwhelming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Philipp Kurashev #23 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against the Minnesota Wild at the United Center on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“[Kurashev] and I had some conversations about what he needs to do, and we’ll keep that between us,” Sorensen told reporters. “We feel like we have better options [for the lineup] at this date. But it changes quick, right? So [he needs to] just be ready.”

Advertisement

The writing’s on the wall

Though Kurashev may get some starts here and there due to injuries, his future in the Windy City doesn’t look promising. His contract expires at the end of this season, and with a hefty qualifying offer of $2.25 million, based on his production, it’s not a wise investment for Chicago.

Advertisement

While his days with the organization seem numbered, Kurashev isn’t focused on the future—he’s more concerned with turning things around in the present.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Blackhawks star Connor Bedard makes something clear to Anders Sorensen about his game

“At this point, I can’t control anything,” Kurashev commented, via The Chicago Sun-Times. “All I can do is control how I approach every day. I want to get better every day. I’ll make sure I’ll be ready for whenever that opportunity comes. That’s my mindset. I’m not thinking too far [ahead about] next year or whatever. I’m here right now, and [I’ll] try to get through this.”