How to watch USC vs Arizona State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

USC and Arizona State meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. The visitors continue to accumulate victories and are more unstoppable than ever. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Sun Devils have been mired in a losing streak since Week 2 when they lost to Oklahoma State by 15-27 and recently in Week 3 against Fresno State by 0-29.

The Trojans are enjoying a perfect season for at least the first three weeks of the 2023 season with a winning streak, they won against San Jose State 56-28, Nevada 66-14 and Stanford 56-10.

When will USC vs Arizona State be played?

USC and Arizona State play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 23 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. The visitors have a lethal offensive line but the home team is willing to do anything to get out of the losing streak.

USC vs Arizona State: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch USC vs Arizona State in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, USC and Arizona State at the Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Saturday, September 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.