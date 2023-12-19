How to watch UTSA vs Marshall for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Frisco Bowl

The UTSA Roadrunners, fresh off a successful season with a winning record in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and a third-place finish in the standings, are gearing up for one last big game. They’ll take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at the Toyota Stadium in the 2023 Frisco Bowl. While Marshall’s season wasn’t as stellar, they’re hungry for another victory and determined to end the year on a high note.

[Watch UTSA vs Marshall online free in the US on Fubo]

The Roadrunners dominated the AAC, finishing as the third-best team with a 7-1 conference record and an 8-4 overall record. They were on fire throughout October and November, stringing together an impressive winning streak that unfortunately ended on November 24th with a 16-29 loss to the then-ranked #24 Tulane Green Wave.

Marshall’s journey was tougher, with a 3-5 conference record and 6-6 overall performance against Sun Belt Conference teams. They battled hard but ultimately finished in sixth place in the East Division. Despite the season’s challenges, the Thundering Herd are looking to prove their mettle and come out strong in the bowl game.

When will UTSA vs Marshall be played?

UTSA and Marshall play for the 2023 Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, December 19 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. While UTSA enters as the likely favorite, it’s important to remember that Marshall secured a bowl game victory last season against UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Conversely, UTSA seeks redemption after their 2021 Frisco Bowl loss to San Diego State by a score of 38-24.

UTSA vs Marshall: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch UTSA vs Marshall in the US

This game for the 2023 Frisco Bowl, UTSA and Marshall at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco on Tuesday, December 19, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.