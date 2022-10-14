Minnesota will visit Illinois in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Illinois and Minnesota clash in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

So far, Illinois are one of the greatest surprises in the season and they will try to keep their Top 25 spot at home against Minnesota. The problem is that quarterback Tommy DeVito might be out with a left ankle injury suffered in last week's victory over Iowa. The Fighting Illini are a 6.5-point underdog. RB Chase Brown has been crucial with 879 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Minnesota has a 4-1 record, but they will face a ranked team for the first time in the schedule at Illinois. Then, things won't get easier for the Golden Gophers with a really complicated meeting at Penn State. The good news for Minnesota is that star running back Mohamed Ibrahim will be available after his ankle injury.

Illinois vs Minnesota: Date

The Fighting Illini will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Illinois vs Minnesota: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Illinois vs Minnesota in the US

Illinois will be at home against Minnesota in a must-win matchup as part of Week 7 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is the Big Ten Network (BTN).