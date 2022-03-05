The BNP Paribas Open 2022 will start on Monday, March 10, in its regular schedule after being played in October last year. Here, check out how much the Indian Wells 2022 champions will get.

Indian Wells 2022 will be played from March 10-20, after last year edition being celebrated in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tennis tournament, known as the fifth major for its importance, will have Daniil Medvedev competing for the first time as World No. 1 and Rafael Nadal trying to maintain his perfect record in 2022.

The tournament is returning to its usual schedule of being played in March, in the middle of the season between Australian Open and Roland Garros, after last year the tournament organization had to rescheduled for October due to all the situation regarding the ongoing pandemic.

Along with 1000 ranking points and prestigious addition to the trophy cabinet, the champion in Indian Wells 2022, will also get a substantial check to match the trophy. Here, check out how much is the prize money of the tournament.

Indian Wells 2022 prize money: How much do the champions get?

The BNP Paribas Open certainly has a total prize money pool for 2022 at$19,109,840, which is almost three million more than last year offering. The tournament also offers the same prize money for men and women across singles and doubles competitions.

So, each tour plays for a share of $9,554,920. According to ATPTour.com, the Indian Wells 2022 singles champions will receive $1,231,245, which means that the winners will get a slight increase of $21,515 from last year prize.

Meanwhile, runners up receive just over half that amount with $646,110. However, the tournament will grow the money for qualifiers and first-round losers. While first-round losers will receive $18,200. You can watch this tournament on fuboTV (free trial).