Indiana Fever’s Erica Wheeler reveals how Caitlin Clark and the team deal with the pressure

Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler explained to reporters their secret to remain calm under pressure, while also revealing Caitlin Clark’s true personality behind doors.

Erica Wheeler and Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever
© Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesErica Wheeler and Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever

By Natalia Lobo

The 2024 WNBA season has been marked by Caitlin Clark’s incredible rookie campaign, helping the Indiana Fever to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. While all eyes have been on Clark, who also made history in her college career, her teammate Erica Wheeler says the guard isn’t fazed by all the noise.

“All we do is have fun with Caitlin Clark who never takes anything serious,” Wheeler said about the 22-year-old star while talking to reporters on Sep. 18th. “I tell people all the time she’s really a kid at heart,” she continued, explaining that head coach Christie Side and coaching staff also allowed them to relax.

“The outside world was really trying to get inside this building, we just didn’t let it. Having fun is a great way to kinda keep that out,” Wheeler said. However, she also emphasized that the team know “there are moments we need to get serious and we are serious.”

The Fever have only one game remaining of the regular season against the Washington Mystics (Sep. 19 at 7:00 PM ET). However, the team is starting to get ready for the Playoffs, which will start on Sunday.

Fever has clinched the sixth seed spot of the playoffs, which will face the number third seed, which the Las Vegas Aces (currently fourth) and Connecticut Sun are looking to secure. Either team will be a difficult test for the Fever. The Fever recently lost two matchups against the Ace, and are down 1-3 to the Sun this season.

Clark’s incredible season

Clark is currently averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and a WNBA-leading 8.4 assists per game. Since returning from the midseason break, her numbers have been even more impressive, with averages of 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.

In addition to her stellar performance, she has broken several records, including the WNBA single-season assists record and the single-season rookie scoring record. She also became the first rookie to ever record a triple-double.

