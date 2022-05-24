The IndyCar Series is one of the most important motorsports competitions in the world, and its emblematic race is the Indy 500, but what is the fastest average speed that this test had in more than 100 years of history? Here we tell you.

Motorsports is undoubtedly a synonym of speed. Throughout more than 100 years of the history of this sport, mechanical engineering has been at the service of improving the performance of the cars that compete in the different categories. And for a race as important as IndyCar, speed records are well documented. Remember that this race, as well as all the action of the IndyCar Series, can be seen on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

Of course this process took time since the first cars that ran at a running average of between 74 and 90 mph and the most modern ones that can exceed 180 mph on average. 100 years of innovation have turned motorsports from just the passion of a few racing fans to a high-performance sport.

Expectations for this race are very high and IndyCar and motorsports fans are looking forward to the weekend to see the big event. This will be the 106th edition and, as it happens in every new season, it is expected that the speed record can be broken. Now, how much is that average running speed. Here we tell you.

What is the fastest average speed?

Before answering this question, it is convenient to clarify what the average speed of a race is, since it can lead to confusion. This time is obtained by dividing the distance of the race (500 miles as its name implies) by the time it took to complete it.

The speed in qualifying or in a particular lap may be higher, but it must be understood that this is not the entire race. Therefore, the average speed for an entire race belongs to an IndyCar legend like Helio Castroneves, who in 2021 completed the Indy 500 in 2:37:19.4043, for an average speed of 90.690 mph.

