The IndyCar Series arrives in Nashville, Tennessee for the 14th race of the 2022 season, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

After the last Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Marcus Ericsson lost the leadership of the IndyCar to a Will Power who has been having very good performances for quite some time. The championship really made it very interesting for him since now the difference between the first places is shorter (see the standings here).

This weekend, Power will try to continue being the leader, and of course Ericsson (who is only 9 points behind) will try to reclaim first place, with of course Newgarden, Dixon and Palou close behind. It will be an exciting race in a weekend that in addition to IndyCar will have the MotoGP 2022 Monster Energy British Grand Prix and the NASCAR 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, August 5

3:00-3:50 PM (ET) - First practice

Saturday, August 6

12:15-1:15 PM (ET) - Second practice

4:30-5:45 PM (ET) - Qualifications

Sunday, August 7

3:00 PM (ET) - Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, you can follow all the action of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other options are NBC, Sirius XM.

