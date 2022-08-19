The IndyCar Series will have this Saturday, August 20 the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will the 15th race of the 2022 season, and here you can find everything you want to know about it, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the Unites States.

This Saturday, August 20, the IndyCar Series will present the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, which will be the 15th race of the 2022 season. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

There is little left for the end of the 2022 IndyCar season and after the last race, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, the championship was more interesting than ever with at least 5 drivers with a chance of being champions. Between the leader Will Power and the fifth, Alex Palou, there is a difference of 33 points (see the standings here).

In other words, with three races to go, anything could happen and fans shouldn't miss a thing because the finish is sure to be exciting. And in addition to IndyCar, motorsport will have intense activity this weekend with the Nascar 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen and the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500: Race Information

Date: Saturday, August 20

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois

Live Stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Bommarito Automotive Group 500: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Bommarito Automotive Group 500: Storylines

There are still three Grands Prix to go, and the IndyCar Series championship is wide open. At least 5 drivers (which could be more if any of the riders who are close to the top 5 wins) have a serious chance of being crowned champion of this 2022 season.

Will Power is the current leader closely followed by Scott Dixon, just 6 points behind. What the Australian driver has done in recent races has been truly extraordinary. After a start in which he seemed to be far away, he gradually rose in the standings and is now, along with Power, a clear favorite, as well as Newgarden who has been one of the most solid in the season.

How to Watch Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in the U.S.

The 15th race of this 2022 IndyCar Series will take place this Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: USA, Sirius XM.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500: Predictions and odds

According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this race is Joseph Newgarden with 3.50 odds, followed by Pato O'Ward (5.00), Will Power (6.00), Colton Herta (10.00) and Scott McLaughlin (11.00) in the first 5 places.

BetMGM Joseph Newgarden 3.50 Pato O'Ward 5.00 Will Power 6.00 Colton Herta 10.00 Scott McLaughlin 11.00

*Odds via BetMGM