In a fourth-round clash at Wimbledon 2024, Taylor Fritz takes on Alexander Zverev. Get ready with your complete guide on when, where, and how to catch every thrilling moment of this match live.

Where to watch Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev live for free in the USA: 2024 Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown in the Wimbledon 2024 fourth round, setting the stage for a thrilling match-up. Get ready for all the essential details, from the match date and start time to the best ways American fans can catch the action live.

Taylor Fritz, a fan favorite in American tennis, is poised to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals amid escalating competition. Riding a streak of three solid victories, Fritz exudes confidence as he eyes a breakthrough upset. His upcoming challenge?

None other than tournament heavyweight Alexander Zverev, who has cruised through his matches without dropping a set, asserting his dominance with every serve and volley. While Zverev enters as the clear favorite, Fritz remains determined to shake up expectations and secure a pivotal win in this high-stakes matchup.

When will the Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev match be played?

Taylor Fritz is set to square off against Alexander Zverev in a fourth-round showdown at Wimbledon, slated for Monday, July 8th. The action kicks off at 9:15 AM (ET), estimated time.

Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:15 AM*

CT: 8:15 AM

MT: 7:15 AM

PT: 6:15 AM

*Estimated time

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev in the USA

Don’t miss a single moment of the 2024 Wimbledon clash between Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev, airing live on Fubo (free trial). Tune in for extensive coverage on ESPN, ABC, and Tennis Channel to catch all the thrilling action.