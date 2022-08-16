The 13th race of this 2022 MotoGP season will be this Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

MotoGP arrives in Austria for what will be the 13th race of the 2022 season, the Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

MotoGP came back in the best way and Fabio Quartararo once again had a great race after his forgettable performance in the Netherlands. Although, of course, the focus of all eyes was on Francesco Bagnaia, who obtained his second consecutive victory and that allowed him to approach the top of the standings (click here to see the championship positions).

Unfortunately for the Italian rider for the Ducati team he has had several mistakes this season, many of which were while he was leading the race. Otherwise, he would surely be among the first places. However, he will look to continue as in his last two GPs in this weekend that will also have the IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and the Nascar 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen.

Austrian Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, August 19

3:55 - 4:40 AM (ET) Free Practice Nr. 1

8:10 - 8:55 AM (ET) Free Practice Nr. 2

Saturday, August 20

3:55 - 4:40 AM (ET) Free Practice Nr. 3

7:30 - 8:00 AM (ET) Free Practice Nr. 4

8:10 - 8:25 AM (ET) Qualifying Nr. 1

8:35 - 8:50 AM (ET) Qualifying Nr. 1

Sunday, August 21

8:00 AM (ET) - Austrian Grand Prix

Austrian Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and the UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 MotoGP season, you can follow all the action of the Austrian Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV (free trial), and other options are: NBC and CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

In the UK, this race will be broadcast on: BT Sport 2, Sky HD channel 871, Sky 414, TalkTalk 409, Virgin 528, BT TV 431.

