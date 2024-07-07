Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid expressed his excitement over the acquisition of Paul George but also issued a word of caution.

Paul George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, joining Joel Embiid to bolster their chances of winning a championship in the 2024-25 season. The addition of the former LA Clippers star is one of the biggest moves in the NBA offseason.

George, 34, averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 47.1% shooting from the field last season, appearing in 74 games during his final year with the Clippers.

In addition to George, the Sixers also brought in Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, and Andre Drummond through free agency while re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr. Despite these significant additions, Embiid emphasized that the team’s ultimate goal goes beyond individual player acquisitions.

What was Joel Embiid’s warning?

Joel Embiid, speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer, acknowledged the excitement surrounding Paul George’s arrival but reminded everyone of the bigger picture:“It was exciting getting George. Obviously, that’s a great job that the front office did. But we’ve still got to go on the court and try to win.”

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Brooklyn Nets in the third quarter during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Currently training for the Olympic Games in Paris, Embiid stressed that regardless of how many new players join the team, the focus must remain on winning games on the court.