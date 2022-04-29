Indycar is the most important and prestigious Open Wheel competition in the United States. The category travels throughout the country, and this season there will be a total of 17 races, 16 of which will be in American territory, while the rest will be in Toronto, Canada. Find here the schedule and driver table.
This season, the main candidate is the American Josef Newgarden who finished as runner-up last season and had a great start in 2022. Of course, the last champion, the Spanish Alex Palou, will be another of the great candidates to take this Indycar Series 2022. The Australians Scott McLaughlin Will Power and Scott Dixon, in addition to the Mexican O'Ward will surely be other strong ones of the competition.
Of course, the most emblematic race in the category already has a date and will be held on May 29. The Indy 500, which is undoubtedly the race that no fan of the IndyCar series wants to miss, will be the most anticipated event and in which historic drivers will most likely participate, who only run that one race in the season due to how emblematic it is for the racing around the world.
Drivers table
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|118
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|113
|3
|Alex Palou
|103
|4
|Will Power
|102
|5
|Scott Dixon
|83
|6
|Romain Grosjean
|75
|7
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|67
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|66
|9
|Patricio O'Ward
|63
|10
|Graham Rahal
|60
|11
|Colton Herta
|59
|12
|Simon Pagenaud
|50
|13
|Helio Castroneves
|46
|14
|Jimmie Johnson
|45
|15
|Takuma Sato
|44
|16
|Felix Rosenqvist
|42
|17
|Christian Lundgaard
|42
|18
|Alexander Rossi
|40
|19
|Conor Daly
|39
|20
|Kyle Kirkwood
|38
|21
|David Malukas
|34
|22
|Jack Harvey
|32
|23
|Callum Ilott
|32
|24
|Dalton Kellett
|23
|25
|Santino Ferrucci
|22
|26
|Tatiana Calderon
|20
|27
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|20
|28
|Ed Carpenter
|18
|29
|J.R. Hildebrand
|17
Schedule
Birmingham / May 1
Grand Prix of Indianapolis / May 14
Indy 500 / 29 May
Detroit / June 5
Road America / June12
Mid-Ohio / July 3
Toronto / July 17
Iowa Race 1 and 2 / 23 and 24 July respectively
Gran Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 / July 30
Nashville / August 7
Gateway / August 20
Portland / September 4
Laguna Seca / September 11