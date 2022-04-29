Indycar is the most important and prestigious Open Wheel competition in the United States. The category travels throughout the country, and this season there will be a total of 17 races, 16 of which will be in American territory, while the rest will be in Toronto, Canada. Find here the schedule and driver table.

This season, the main candidate is the American Josef Newgarden who finished as runner-up last season and had a great start in 2022. Of course, the last champion, the Spanish Alex Palou, will be another of the great candidates to take this Indycar Series 2022. The Australians Scott McLaughlin Will Power and Scott Dixon, in addition to the Mexican O'Ward will surely be other strong ones of the competition.

Of course, the most emblematic race in the category already has a date and will be held on May 29. The Indy 500, which is undoubtedly the race that no fan of the IndyCar series wants to miss, will be the most anticipated event and in which historic drivers will most likely participate, who only run that one race in the season due to how emblematic it is for the racing around the world.

Drivers table

Rank Driver Points
1 Josef Newgarden 118
2 Scott McLaughlin 113
3 Alex Palou 103
4 Will Power 102
5 Scott Dixon 83
6 Romain Grosjean 75
7 Rinus van Kalmthout 67
8 Marcus Ericsson 66
9 Patricio O'Ward 63
10 Graham Rahal 60
11 Colton Herta 59
12 Simon Pagenaud 50
13 Helio Castroneves 46
14 Jimmie Johnson 45
15 Takuma Sato 44
16 Felix Rosenqvist 42
17 Christian Lundgaard 42
18 Alexander Rossi 40
19 Conor Daly 39
20  Kyle Kirkwood 38
21 David Malukas 34
22 Jack Harvey 32
23 Callum Ilott 32
24 Dalton Kellett 23
25 Santino Ferrucci 22
26 Tatiana Calderon 20
27  Devlin DeFrancesco 20
28 Ed Carpenter 18
29 J.R. Hildebrand 17

Schedule

Birmingham / May 1

Grand Prix of Indianapolis / May 14

Indy 500 / 29 May

Detroit / June 5

Road America / June12

Mid-Ohio / July 3

Toronto / July 17

Iowa Race 1 and 2 / 23 and 24 July respectively

Gran Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 / July 30

Nashville / August 7

Gateway / August 20

Portland / September 4

Laguna Seca / September 11