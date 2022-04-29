Here you can find all the information you need to know about the schedule and driver championship in this 2022 IndyCar Series season.

Indycar is the most important and prestigious Open Wheel competition in the United States. The category travels throughout the country, and this season there will be a total of 17 races, 16 of which will be in American territory, while the rest will be in Toronto, Canada. Find here the schedule and driver table.

This season, the main candidate is the American Josef Newgarden who finished as runner-up last season and had a great start in 2022. Of course, the last champion, the Spanish Alex Palou, will be another of the great candidates to take this Indycar Series 2022. The Australians Scott McLaughlin Will Power and Scott Dixon, in addition to the Mexican O'Ward will surely be other strong ones of the competition.

Of course, the most emblematic race in the category already has a date and will be held on May 29. The Indy 500, which is undoubtedly the race that no fan of the IndyCar series wants to miss, will be the most anticipated event and in which historic drivers will most likely participate, who only run that one race in the season due to how emblematic it is for the racing around the world.

Drivers table

Rank Driver Points 1 Josef Newgarden 118 2 Scott McLaughlin 113 3 Alex Palou 103 4 Will Power 102 5 Scott Dixon 83 6 Romain Grosjean 75 7 Rinus van Kalmthout 67 8 Marcus Ericsson 66 9 Patricio O'Ward 63 10 Graham Rahal 60 11 Colton Herta 59 12 Simon Pagenaud 50 13 Helio Castroneves 46 14 Jimmie Johnson 45 15 Takuma Sato 44 16 Felix Rosenqvist 42 17 Christian Lundgaard 42 18 Alexander Rossi 40 19 Conor Daly 39 20 Kyle Kirkwood 38 21 David Malukas 34 22 Jack Harvey 32 23 Callum Ilott 32 24 Dalton Kellett 23 25 Santino Ferrucci 22 26 Tatiana Calderon 20 27 Devlin DeFrancesco 20 28 Ed Carpenter 18 29 J.R. Hildebrand 17

Schedule

Birmingham / May 1

Grand Prix of Indianapolis / May 14

Indy 500 / 29 May

Detroit / June 5

Road America / June12

Mid-Ohio / July 3

Toronto / July 17

Iowa Race 1 and 2 / 23 and 24 July respectively

Gran Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 / July 30

Nashville / August 7

Gateway / August 20

Portland / September 4

Laguna Seca / September 11