The 25th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season will be this Go Bowling at The Glen. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The penultimate race of the regular phase of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series will be this Go Bowling at The Glen. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Kevin Harvick won his second race in a row, showing that he was saving the best for last. This means that, for the time being, the number of winners of this regular phase is still 15. These drivers, added to the one with the most points without having won, will be the ones who will fight for the championship this year (see the standings here).

However, that could change if in the last two races there were two new winners. In that case, the 16 riders with the most points among those who won would go, so the definition of the regular phase will be exciting, in a weekend that in addition to the Nascar will have the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix and the IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

Go Bowling at The Glen: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, August 20

12:05 PM (ET) - Practice

1:05 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, August 21

3:00 PM (ET) – Race

Go Bowling at The Glen: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the Go Bowling at The Glen in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

