Holger Rune squares off against Novak Djokovic in a fourth-round showdown at Wimbledon 2024. USA tennis fans won't want to miss a moment of the action, and here's your complete guide on when, where, and how to watch or stream this match.

Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic are set to clash in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2024, promising an electrifying showdown. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, start time, and the top live streaming and viewing options available for fans in the United States.

[Watch Holger Rune vs Novak Djokovic online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Novak Djokovic is looking to bounce back after a disappointing French Open, where physical issues forced him to withdraw and dashed his hopes of a second Grand Slam of the season, along with the top spot in the world rankings. Wimbledon, however, has always been a stronghold for the Serbian ace, as demonstrated in his first three matches in the tournament.

Now, Djokovic faces a formidable challenge in Holger Rune, aiming to make a significant impact. Rune’s goal is to break into the tournament’s top eight, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown as he seeks to upset one of tennis’s all-time greats.

When will the Holger Rune vs Novak Djokovic match be played?

The highly anticipated fourth-round clash at Wimbledon between Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic is scheduled for Monday, July 8. Fans can catch the action at approximately 11:45 AM (ET).

Holger Rune vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:45 AM*

CT: 10:45 AM

MT: 9:45 AM

PT: 8:45 AM

*Estimated time

How to watch Holger Rune vs Novak Djokovic in the USA

Catch the thrilling 2024 Wimbledon match showdown between Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic live on Fubo (free trial). Don't miss a moment of the action with comprehensive coverage on ESPN, ABC, and Tennis Channel.