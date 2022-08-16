The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be the 15th race of this 2022 IndyCar Series season. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The IndyCar Series comes to Madison, Illinois for what will be the 15th Grand Prix of the 2022 season, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

After the last race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the championship was more interesting than ever with the top 5 drivers in the standings within a very short distance of each other. Will Power is the leader with 450, but just 6 points behind is Scott Dixon with 444. Palou, in fifth place, has 417 (see full standings here).

There are 3 races left for the end of the 2022 season, and without a doubt that there are so many drivers with a chance of being champions will make this an exciting definition. Therefore, this is a race not to be missed on a weekend with a lot of motorsport, since we will also have the Nascar 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen and the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, August 19

1:00-2:00 PM (ET) - First practice

4:15-5:15 PM (ET) - Qualifications

7:00-8:45 PM (ET) – Final Practice

Saturday, August 20

6:00 PM (ET) - Race

Bommarito Automotive Group 500: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, you can follow all the action of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in the United States through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other options are USA, Sirius XM.

