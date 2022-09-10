The 17th and last race of the 2022 IndyCar Season will be this Firestone GP of Monterrey and here you can find everything you want to know about it, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the Unites States.

This weekend will be the definition of the 2022 IndyCar Series season championship, with the Firestone GP of Monterrey. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

An interesting 2022 season is coming to an end and it only remains to know who will be the champion of one of the most difficult motorsport competitions in the world, the IndyCar Series. At the moment, Will Power is the leader with a 20-point difference over Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden, the only ones with a real chance of taking the title from the Australian.

Marcus Erickson and Scott McLaughlin have chances, but they are mathematical (see standings here) and subject to many factors. For this reason, it is not wrong to say that between Power, Newgarden and Dixon will be the champion. And to say goodbye to IndyCar in the best way, nothing better than a weekend full of motorsport, with the WEC 6 Hours of Fuji, the Nascar 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 and the F1 2022 Italian GP.

Firestone GP of Monterey: Race Information

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California

Live Stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Firestone GP of Monterey: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Firestone GP of Monterey: Storylines

It is the last race of the season and therefore here it will be defined who will be the new champion for this year 2022. During the first races, Joseph Newgarden had been the one who had had the best performance. However, after winning the Indy 500, Marcus Erickson took the lead.

The Swede kept it as long as he could, although the truth is that it was very difficult for him since, although in some races he made very good performances, after the Indy he did not win again. Will Power and Scott Dixon closed in on him, while Newgarden was always on the lookout.

The race in Portland last week was very important, since it was the one before the definition. Power had the biggest advantage, placing 20 points ahead of Newgarden and Dixon. In other words, a fourth place would be enough to be champion, but as we know in IndyCar anything can happen.

How to Watch Firestone GP of Monterey in the U.S.

The 17th and last race of this 2022 IndyCar Series that will take place on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: NBC Sports, NBC Universo, SiriusXM.

Firestone GP of Monterey: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorite for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, Will Power will surely be the favorite to win the race, although all depends on the qualifying’s results.

