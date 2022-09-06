This weekend will take the 17th and last race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, the Firestone GP of Monterrey. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Firestone GP of Monterrey will be the 17th and last race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the last race of an interesting 2022 season. We will have to wait for what happens at this Firestone GP of Monterrey to find out who will finally be proclaimed champion. Will Power was not only able to maintain the lead after the Grand Prix of Portland, but also managed to increase the difference to 20 points (see the standings here).

It is more than clear that the Australian driver is the wide favorite to win the title, although a poor performance in the end, combined with a good result from Newgarden and Dixon (the two drivers who are second) could leave him without the title. It will be an exciting season finale in a motorsport-heavy weekend as we also have the WEC 6 Hours of Fuji, the Nascar 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 and the F1 2022 Italian GP.

Firestone GP of Monterrey: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, September 9

5:30-6:45 PM (ET) - First practice

Saturday, September 10

1:15-2:15 PM (ET) - Second practice

5:05-6:20 PM (ET) - Qualifications

Sunday, September 11

3:00 PM (ET) - Race

Firestone GP of Monterrey: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, you can follow all the action of the Firestone GP of Monterrey in the United States through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other options are NBC Sports, NBC Universo, SiriusXM.

