The Indycar Series will have this weekend its 11th and 12th races of the 2022 season, and here you can find everything you want to know about it, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the Unites States.

The Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Salute to Farmers 300 will be the 11th and the 12th races of the 2022 Indycar Series season. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a truly exciting weekend for the IndyCar Series with two Grands Prix. The leader Marcus Ericsson managed to obtain a difference of 35 points over the second after the Honda Indy Toronto 2022. That means that in this double race he could finish consolidating his leadership or give other drivers the opportunity to approach him (click here to see the rest of the standings).

Will Power and Alex Palou are the ones who could best take advantage of an eventual bad weekend for Ericsson, since with 316 and 314 points they are in second and third place respectively; although Newgarden and Scott Dixon (winner of the last GP in Toronto) both with 307 could also fight for the first places this weekend, which in addition to this double IndyCar race will have the F1 French Grand Prix, and the NASCAR M&M'S Fan Appraisal 400.

IndyCar 2022 Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Salute to Farmers 300: Race Information

Date: Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24

Time: Saturday, July 23 3:00 PM (ET); Sunday, July 24 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

Live Stream: FuboTV

IndyCar 2022 Hy-VeeDeals.com 250: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

IndyCar 2022 Salute to Farmers 300: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

IndyCar 2022 Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Salute to Farmers 300: Storylines

This weekend with two IndyCar Grand Prix could be key in the championship, since if the leader Ericsson continues to make the difference, it will be very difficult for another driver to catch up and eventually deprive him of the title. The last winner of the Indy 500 therefore has an unbeatable chance to reaffirm his leadership.

For the rest of the drivers, they are not only forced to get points if they want to stay in the fight: they also need Ericsson to add as little as possible, although of course this is no longer up to them. At the moment, the Swede seems unlikely to stop being the leader, but now he will have a difficult test with two races in the same weekend.

How to Watch IndyCar 2022 Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Salute to Farmers 300 in the U.S.

The eleventh and twelfth race of this 2022 IndyCar Series will take place today, July 17, 2022 at the Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC, Sirius XM.

IndyCar 2022 Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Salute to Farmers 300: Predictions and odds

These Odds from the BetMGM site correspond to the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, while for the Salute to Farmers 300 the favorites have not yet been chosen, although they will probably be chosen after the first race. The favorites are Joseph Newgarden with 4.50, followed by Pato O'Ward (7.00), Scott Dixon (7.50), Colton Herta (10.00) and Alex Palou (11.00).

