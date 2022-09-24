Iowa State take on Baylor at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Iowa State vs Baylor: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

Iowa State and Baylor meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The home team doesn't want to lose their current winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Cyclones are willing to extend their current winning streak to four weeks, they won the first three weeks of the 2022 season against Southeast Missouri State, Iowa and Ohio, all of those teams were non-conference members.

The Baylor Bears are the No. 17 team in the nation, but their record isn't perfect as they lost in Week 2 against BYU on the road. While the other two wins for the team were at home against Albany and in Week 3 against Texas State.

Iowa State vs Baylor: Date

Iowa State and Baylor play for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football seasontoday, September 24 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The Cyclones have a perfect record, but the home team wants to win another game to forget a recent loss.

Iowa State vs Baylor: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Iowa State vs Baylor at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Iowa State and Baylor at the Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN2