For the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, Italy will face France. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

In one of the most interesting games of the quarterfinals of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, Italy and France will against face each other. Here you can find out all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most attractive games of the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. On the one hand, there will be Italy, who have been advancing steadily in the competition. They won their group very quietly, no less than 3-0 in all three games, and then they had a tough game against Cuba, which they won 3-1 in the round of 16.

On the other side is the most successful team in recent years. France were the champions at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and also the 2022 Nations League. In the group stage they won all 3 games, two of them 3-0 and one 3-2 against Slovenia, the same result by which they beat Japan in the round of 16.

Italy vs France: Date

Italy and France will face each other in Ljubljana, Slovenia this Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM (ET) for the round 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Italy vs France: Time by States in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Italy vs France: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship quarterfinals game between Italy and France will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

