Italy vs Japan: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League

Italy will play against Japan in what will be the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League third place game. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The reigning world champions, Italy, faced a tough challenge against a formidable team from the United States, who defeated them 3-0 without much difficulty. The match turned out to be much more one-sided than many volleyball fans had anticipated. Now, Italy are determined to secure third place in the tournament, and to do so, they must overcome Japan in their upcoming match.

The Japanese had a strong start, winning the first set against Poland, but faced a setback in the closely contested second set, eventually losing the match. Although not considered favorites in the upcoming match against Italy, the Japanese team is determined to give their best effort and compete fiercely for the bronze medal.

Italy vs Japan: Date

The game for the third place of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League between Italy and Japan will take place this Sunday, July 23 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Italy vs Japan: Time by States in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Italy vs Japan: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This third place game of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League between Italy and Japan will be streamed in the US live on VBTV.