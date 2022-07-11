For the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, Italy and Netherlands will face each other. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Italy are one of the main candidates, together with Poland to win this tournament due to the enormous solidity shown. In 12 regular season games, they've won 10 and lost 2 for 31 points (3-0 or 3-1 wins are counted as 3 points, while 3-2 wins are 2 points) and, if it were soon, they will play at home.

The Netherlands team undoubtedly have a very complicated game ahead of them. Not only because they are the last qualified for the quarterfinals and, therefore, the weakest team of the 8 that play this phase, but because in the last game of the regular phase they lost to their rivals in this game 3-0. Without a doubt, they will have to show something else if they want to surprise the Italians.

Italy vs Netherlands: Date

Italy and Netherlands will face each other at the Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) for this FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League.

Italy vs Netherlands: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Italy vs Netherlands: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League quarterfinal game between Italy and Netherlands will be available to watch in the United States on: volleyballworld.tv. Volleyball TV.

