For the second game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship group phase Italy (the favorite to win the group) will face Turkey. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The two candidate teams to win Pool E will face each other. As could be expected, both won the first game by a good margin and will be looking for a victory that will allow them to finish this group stage as leaders. And for this, both know very well that the others are the rivals to beat.

Italy come from a victory against Canada that seemed to be calm but ended up being much more complicated than expected, with 2 favorable sets and a very close third (25-13, 25-18 and 39-37 was the final result). Turkey actually didn't have much trouble beating China, and now they will go for the toughest challenge in Pool E.

Italy vs Turkey: Date

Italy and Turkey will face each other in Ljubljana, Slovenia this Monday, August 29, 2022 at 3:15 PM (ET) for the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Italy vs Turkey: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

Italy vs Turkey: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship group stage game between Italy and Turkey will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

